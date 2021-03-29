Radio presenters Pearl Modiadie and her co-host Thomas Msengana to exit Metro FM

The news of the pair's exit has added to the number of radio presenters from various radio stations who have hung up their headphones this month.

Radio personalities Rob Forbes and DJ Fikile “Fix” Moeti, who have served 7000 hours of radio time and nine years on air together, have also announced their resignation from SABC’s 5FM this month.

The pair bid farewell to his listeners stating that their last show will be this Wednesday. Forbes also announced that he will be retiring from radio after 12 years of perfecting the craft.

Another personality who announced her exit from Metro FM this month is Luthando "Lootlove" Shosha. Shosha announced her resignation from the station on her social media accounts where she stated she had decided to hang up her headphones until "it made sense" for her to rock the airwaves again.