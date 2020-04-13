Pearl Modiadie gets teary as she talks about her new Tembisa-based show

While the coronavirus pandemic may have delayed some of the plans that Pearl Modiadie had for 2020, she's full of faith that it will come to pass and when it does, she'll be ready to forge ahead with her plan to help the people of Tembisa, where she comes from.

In a recent catch-up interview the TV presenter told TshisaLIVE what she's been keeping busy with and new projects she can't wait to share with Mzansi.

"I've been busy with Metro FM and that's my everyday excitement for three hours. I'm super grateful for that but I am also currently working on a new SABC 1 show that I can't wait for Mzansi to see."

Pearl shared some of the details of the show she's been nothing but "proud" to be a part of. She said that being able to go back to help the community that helped her become who she is gave her a great sense of fulfillment.

"The show is coming to SABC 1 soon and it sees me going back to my hometown Tembisa to help fix families, to fix family dynamics. I don't think anybody can prosper to the best of their ability when they come from broken families because that is often something that holds them back."