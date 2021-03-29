South Africa

Boy drowns at Durban beach, four other children hospitalised

29 March 2021 - 11:54
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
A teenager drowned at Durban's North Beach on Thursday, while four other youngsters had to be hospitalised. File photo.
Image: 123/alexzaitsev

Paramedics worked for 40 minutes in an attempt to revive a 13-year-old boy who drowned at Durban's North Beach on Saturday.

According to ER24 their attempts were in vain, as the youngster showed no vital signs and was declared dead at the scene.

Four other children were hospitalised.

“ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 12.20pm to find the lifeguards providing CPR to a young boy while other lifeguards were treating two girls, aged 8 and 13,” said ER24.

“Medics immediately took over CPR and provided the child with advanced life support. Unfortunately, after 40 minutes no vital signs returned and the child was declared dead.

“The two girls were treated and transported to a nearby hospital for further assessment. Two other children were transported privately before the arrival of paramedics.

“The details surrounding this incident are unknown but it was reported to the local authorities.”

TimesLIVE

Two-year-old twin boys drown in Durban

Twin boys died on Saturday when they drowned in a pool at a residence in Durban.
News
3 months ago

Cousins drown trying to save each other in dam

The family of two teen girls who drowned at a dam in Mpumalanga are traumatised by the double tragedy.
News
9 months ago

