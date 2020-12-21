Try these beauty trends for your summer glow

From Fenty and Milk to Florence by Mills, Gen-Z beauty is the new wave, most likely founded by your best friend.

Gen Z is the age demographic of people born between 1997 and 2012 who are 23 years old and younger. They are the “cool kids”, the born-frees who are more independent-thinking beauty consumers.

They shop online, support brands that are all-inclusive, care about product ingredients and how they impact the environment, and above all, they want products that multi-task and exude fun.