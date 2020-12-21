S Mag

Try these beauty trends for your summer glow

By NOKUBONGA THUSI - 21 December 2020 - 00:00
Image: Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images

What is Gen-Z beauty?

 From Fenty and Milk to Florence by Mills, Gen-Z beauty is the new wave, most likely founded by your best friend.

Gen Z is the age demographic of people born between 1997 and 2012 who are 23 years old and younger. They are the “cool kids”, the born-frees who are more independent-thinking beauty consumers.

They shop online, support brands that are all-inclusive, care about product ingredients and how they impact the environment, and above all, they want products that multi-task and exude fun.

Summer bodies may be made in winter but if you’re trying to have summer skin all year round, here’s how with some of our Gen-Z trends.

Try skin fasting:

A popular skincare tactic, especially during lockdown, skin fasting involves pulling back on some of your normally extensive skincare rituals. Instead of layering on a multitude of creams, serums, and masks, go for a more minimalist approach to allow the skin to recalibrate for the changing environment.

Try to keep it as simple as cleanser, serum, moisturiser, and sunscreen. Expert weigh-in: “Try not to wear makeup, and allow your skin to breathe which will create a natural glow.

The break from makeup will minimise build up inside the pores, making them appear smaller and giving your complexion a smoother finish.” — Candice Thurston, founder of Candi & Co.

Primer, yes, makeup, optional:

Perfect skin texture without having to apply makeup everyday by having a great primer in your beauty arsenal.

Primers are not only a great step before makeup to make sure that foundation glides on like a dream but they are also a great product with which to end your skincare routine.

Whether you need a primer for radiance or a blurring effect, look for one that has more of a lightweight, moisturiser texture rather than a thick, silicone-like formula as it will feel and look too heavy on the skin.

This article first appeared in the June 2020 print edition of S Mag. The Sowetan’s quarterly lifestyle magazine.   

