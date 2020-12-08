S Mag

DIY skincare products you can make at home

By Nokubonga Thusi - 08 December 2020 - 00:00
Chocolate mask
Blemish buster

This yoghurt-based mask is great for combating breakouts as the probiotics in the yoghurt help to balance the skin’s natural good bacteria. Honey acts as an antibacterial ingredient that fights acne-causing bacteria while the lactic acid in the yoghurt helps to hydrate and gently resurface the skin.

You will need:

  • 1 tablespoon Greek yoghurt or double-cream plain yoghurt;
  • 1 teaspoon raw honey.

Mix the ingredients in a bowl and slather a thick layer onto the breakout-prone areas of your face.  Let the mask mixture sit for 20 minutes before rinsing off with warm water. 

Mask variation:

  • ¼ cup Greek yoghurt;
  • 2 tablespoons raw honey;
  • 1 tablespoon ground oats.

Mix all ingredients in a blender and spoon into a bowl. Apply to the face using a flat brush and leave on for 20 minutes before rinsing with warm water.

Purifying brightener

Got oily skin that is prone to breakouts or skin that needs a brightening boost? This mask will help to purify and reduce excess oil on the skin’s surface as the bentonite clay aids in mattifying. The turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties and will also help to treat skin and brighten up tone.

You will need:

  • ¼ cup bentonite clay powder;
  • 1-2 teaspoons turmeric;
  • Pure rosewater or rosewater toner (your preferred amount).

Mix the turmeric and bentonite clay powder in a glass or metal bowl to prevent dish staining and add the rosewater until your desired consistency. A good suggestion is to mix until you have a consistency that resembles a smooth, easy-to-brush-on paste. Apply to the face in a thin layer, using a mask brush or a clean, flat foundation brush. Leave on for 15-20 minutes and rinse off with warm water. Make sure to cover your clothes with an old towel or wear an old T-shirt to prevent clothes becoming stained by the turmeric.

Delicious repairer

Don’t be fooled by its delicious chocolatey nature; this mask is a pro at repairing the skin as well as fighting cell damage since sea salt is an antibacterial while olive oil also provides moisture restoration.

You will need:

  • 4 teaspoons cocoa powder;
  • ½ teaspoon sea salt;
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil.

Mix the cocoa powder and sea salt together in a bowl and slowly add the olive oil until it makes a paste. Apply to the face with the fingers and leave on for a time that is at your discretion. For a quick mask try two to five minutes and for a longer indulgence go up to seven. Rinse thoroughly with warm water and pat dry with a wash cloth.

The 1-2 Punch

This is a favourite at the moment that local celebrities and skin experts swear by and is a dynamite of a mask that is easy for anyone to make during lockdown. The yoghurt’s lactic acid will help hydrate and soften skin texture while the vitamin C in the lemon juice will brighten complexion. 

You will need:

  • 2 tablespoons Greek or double-cream plain yoghurt;
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice.

Mix the yoghurt and lemon juice in a bowl and apply to face using a clean, flat foundation brush for an even spread.  Leave on until mask dries completely before rinsing off with warm water.

