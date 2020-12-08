DIY skincare products you can make at home
Blemish buster
This yoghurt-based mask is great for combating breakouts as the probiotics in the yoghurt help to balance the skin’s natural good bacteria. Honey acts as an antibacterial ingredient that fights acne-causing bacteria while the lactic acid in the yoghurt helps to hydrate and gently resurface the skin.
You will need:
- 1 tablespoon Greek yoghurt or double-cream plain yoghurt;
- 1 teaspoon raw honey.
Mix the ingredients in a bowl and slather a thick layer onto the breakout-prone areas of your face. Let the mask mixture sit for 20 minutes before rinsing off with warm water.
Mask variation:
- ¼ cup Greek yoghurt;
- 2 tablespoons raw honey;
- 1 tablespoon ground oats.
Mix all ingredients in a blender and spoon into a bowl. Apply to the face using a flat brush and leave on for 20 minutes before rinsing with warm water.
Purifying brightener
Got oily skin that is prone to breakouts or skin that needs a brightening boost? This mask will help to purify and reduce excess oil on the skin’s surface as the bentonite clay aids in mattifying. The turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties and will also help to treat skin and brighten up tone.
You will need:
- ¼ cup bentonite clay powder;
- 1-2 teaspoons turmeric;
- Pure rosewater or rosewater toner (your preferred amount).
Mix the turmeric and bentonite clay powder in a glass or metal bowl to prevent dish staining and add the rosewater until your desired consistency. A good suggestion is to mix until you have a consistency that resembles a smooth, easy-to-brush-on paste. Apply to the face in a thin layer, using a mask brush or a clean, flat foundation brush. Leave on for 15-20 minutes and rinse off with warm water. Make sure to cover your clothes with an old towel or wear an old T-shirt to prevent clothes becoming stained by the turmeric.
Delicious repairer
Don’t be fooled by its delicious chocolatey nature; this mask is a pro at repairing the skin as well as fighting cell damage since sea salt is an antibacterial while olive oil also provides moisture restoration.
You will need:
- 4 teaspoons cocoa powder;
- ½ teaspoon sea salt;
- 2 teaspoons olive oil.
Mix the cocoa powder and sea salt together in a bowl and slowly add the olive oil until it makes a paste. Apply to the face with the fingers and leave on for a time that is at your discretion. For a quick mask try two to five minutes and for a longer indulgence go up to seven. Rinse thoroughly with warm water and pat dry with a wash cloth.
The 1-2 Punch
This is a favourite at the moment that local celebrities and skin experts swear by and is a dynamite of a mask that is easy for anyone to make during lockdown. The yoghurt’s lactic acid will help hydrate and soften skin texture while the vitamin C in the lemon juice will brighten complexion.
You will need:
- 2 tablespoons Greek or double-cream plain yoghurt;
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice.
Mix the yoghurt and lemon juice in a bowl and apply to face using a clean, flat foundation brush for an even spread. Leave on until mask dries completely before rinsing off with warm water.