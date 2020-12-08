DIY skincare products you can make at home

Blemish buster

This yoghurt-based mask is great for combating breakouts as the probiotics in the yoghurt help to balance the skin’s natural good bacteria. Honey acts as an antibacterial ingredient that fights acne-causing bacteria while the lactic acid in the yoghurt helps to hydrate and gently resurface the skin.

You will need:

1 tablespoon Greek yoghurt or double-cream plain yoghurt;

1 teaspoon raw honey.

Mix the ingredients in a bowl and slather a thick layer onto the breakout-prone areas of your face. Let the mask mixture sit for 20 minutes before rinsing off with warm water.

Mask variation:

¼ cup Greek yoghurt;

2 tablespoons raw honey;

1 tablespoon ground oats.

Mix all ingredients in a blender and spoon into a bowl. Apply to the face using a flat brush and leave on for 20 minutes before rinsing with warm water.

Purifying brightener

Got oily skin that is prone to breakouts or skin that needs a brightening boost? This mask will help to purify and reduce excess oil on the skin’s surface as the bentonite clay aids in mattifying. The turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties and will also help to treat skin and brighten up tone.

You will need:

¼ cup bentonite clay powder;

1-2 teaspoons turmeric;

Pure rosewater or rosewater toner (your preferred amount).

Mix the turmeric and bentonite clay powder in a glass or metal bowl to prevent dish staining and add the rosewater until your desired consistency. A good suggestion is to mix until you have a consistency that resembles a smooth, easy-to-brush-on paste. Apply to the face in a thin layer, using a mask brush or a clean, flat foundation brush. Leave on for 15-20 minutes and rinse off with warm water. Make sure to cover your clothes with an old towel or wear an old T-shirt to prevent clothes becoming stained by the turmeric.