Four of the best cookbooks to gift this Christmas

OTTOLENGHI FLAVOUR

By Yotam Ottolenghi and Ixta Belfrage, Ebury Press, R580

This is a must-have cookbook for many reasons, but mainly because it's written by the marvellous Yotam Ottolenghi.

It's for those who want to adjust their lifestyle to include more veg, and cooks in search of fresh inspiration — something the soft-talking chef never fails to provide.

I was very taken by Ottolenghi's idea for little-known vegetable, celeriac, a large, brown, knobbly round root that, he says, by simply washing then rubbing in olive oil, seasoning and baking, tastes like a million dollars. Clearly it's become Ottolenghi's favourite vegetable, judging by the number of recipes in the book for it.

Look out for the three-ingredient onion, butter and miso recipe — it's so easy and delicious.