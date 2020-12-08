Do three-ingredient chocolate cake recipes really work? We tested some

Does a three-ingredient chocolate cake recipe really work? This new baking trend sounds almost too good to be true. Stirred by the plethora of these sorts of recipes on YouTube, I tested a trio that caught my fancy and rated the results.

THREE-INGREDIENT CHOCOLATE OREO CAKE

The baker: The Cooking Foodie

The viral recipe: A chocolate cake that's made with just three ingredients: crushed Oreo biscuits, baking powder and warm milk. There's an optional two-ingredient icing — a ganache — that's made with dark chocolate and cream.