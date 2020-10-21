Dorah Sitole on embracing African food, why she loves 'gutsy' new foodies

Well-respected food personality Dorah Sitole spoke to Sunday Times food editor, Hilary Biller, about African food, changing palates and why her grandson’s love for sushi hasher scratching her head.

Beyond melktert and malva pudding, having celebrated Heritage Day recently, how far do you think SA has evolved in embracing African food?

It’s taking time and we have a long way to go although a lot of the new chefs popping up want their food to reflect the return to their roots and are doing African food. It gives one hope when chefs who are classically trained like Chef Les da Chef still want to cook African food.

As the country’s first black food writer, did it feel as if you were carrying the mantle in a white-dominated arena for African food?

The responsibility, yes, but felt like carrying it on my shoulders like an activist, no. I felt it was my responsibility to introduce African food into the pages of the woman’s magazine where I worked at the time. It was OK to publish recipes like beef stroganoff but I needed to keep reminding the readers about African food and that of other continents to discover how good it is.