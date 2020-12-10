'She became a light and promise to many': Fikile Mbalula pays tribute to Gee Six Five
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has paid tribute to amapiano viral sensation Olpha “Gee Six Five” Selepe, saying she was a “light and promise” to many.
Gee Six Five died on Wednesday of Covid-19 complications after being diagnosed with the virus on Monday.
According to a statement shared by her family, the Obani Lababantu hitmaker was self-isolating under the watchful eyes of family members, but unfortunately succumbed to the illness in Durban.
On Twitter, Mbalula said the viral sensation “was a gift to all of SA”.
“She came at a time when most of us were despondent because of how unfair this year [has been] to everyone,” he said.
“She became a light and promise to many that dreams can be achieved at whatever age.”
Your Aunt was a gift to all of South Africa. She came at a time when most of us were despondent because of how unfair this year to everyone. She became a light and promise to many that dreams can be achieved at whatever age.
Condolences to the family. https://t.co/Y9Rjv7O9rw
One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane said Gee Six Five's death had left him in shock.
“My deepest condolences to the family, friends, and work colleagues. I will keep you in my prayers,” said Maimane.
Death be not proud. This is a shocking and painful development.
“He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds. Psalm 147:3”
My deepest condolences to the family, friends and work colleagues. I will keep you in my prayers. #RIPGeeSixFive
The 65-year-old singing sensation completed her master's degree at the age of 63 in 2018. At the time of her death, she was busy pursuing a doctoral degree and her music career.
Speaking about her newfound fame, she told Trending SA she wanted to share a message about jealousy.
“When I composed this song, I wanted to address a question people are always thinking: 'Who are these people talking about me?' You know, who are these jealous people, who are these people laughing at me? So I wanted to send a message,” she said.