How to create an At-Home Spa

Set the mood:

Scent is one of our most potent senses and can truly make or break a mood, so setting up the olfactory atmosphere of your space can really add to creating a relaxing or energising ritual.

“Our response to scent is primarily emotional: it resides in an ancient part of our brains– the amygdala and hippocampus. We seek the scent of flowers, fruit, roots, trees, resin and animals to complete us,” says Marie Aoun, perfumer and founder of local luxury natural fragrance brand Saintd’Ici.

“The more true to form these scents are, the more I believe we respond to them in an emotional way and the more complete they make us feel.

“Depending on the intention, I burn frankincense, myrrh and impepho as it clears both my mind and my senses,” says Aoun.