Three trailblazing local designers create limited edition masks

With restrictions easing and the streets re-opening, now is the time to be even more vigilant and careful when it comes to protection against the coronavirus.

As many of us start to socialise again, there is no doubt that we will also be looking for a mask that not only keeps us protected, but also looking fresh.

As part of the fight against the spread of the disease, garment care expert brand, Skip, has collaborated with three local designers to offer South Africans the chance to get their hands on a designer mask created by either contemporary label Ri.Ch Factory, ethical heritage brand Fundudzi by Craig Jacobs and Loin Cloth & Ashes.

“We believe that, just like the clothes we wear, the masks we choose to protect ourselves and those around us can reflect who we are and what makes us unique. That is why we have decided to partner with these three designers who celebrate the kaleidoscope of colour and pattern which is the embodiment of African design,” explains Senior Brand Manager for Skip, Ilze Visser.

The distinctive fabric cloth masks, featuring signature prints from the popular design houses are currently available with a qualifying purchase of Skip products.

Cloth masks are a more environmental friendly alternative to single-use disposable face masks. However, do remember that for fabric protective coverings to be effective, they need to be looked after and properly cleaned.

To stand a chance to get your own designer mask, you'll need to purchase any two Skip 1.5L Liquid Detergents or two Skip 2kg Powder Detergent packs at the retailer of your choice. You would then need to snap a clear full-length picture of your till slip and upload it here to receive your free designer mask while stocks last.