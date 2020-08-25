LeBron James spotted in sneakers designed by South African artist

For years, NBA pre-game fashion has been a talking point among fans of the game with players catwalking down the tunnels of their match venues in designer brands.

Famed for his "Tunnel Walk", LeBron James recently gave a nod to African talent when he sported a pair of Nike Air Force 1's, designed by our very own Karabo Poppy.

Poppy took to Instagram to share her excitement over James in the shoes she designed last year.

“I’m honoured that The King featured my designs along with the ‘Make America Arrest The Cops Who Killed Breona Taylor’ hat!” wrote Poppy.