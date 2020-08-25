LeBron James spotted in sneakers designed by South African artist
For years, NBA pre-game fashion has been a talking point among fans of the game with players catwalking down the tunnels of their match venues in designer brands.
Famed for his "Tunnel Walk", LeBron James recently gave a nod to African talent when he sported a pair of Nike Air Force 1's, designed by our very own Karabo Poppy.
Poppy took to Instagram to share her excitement over James in the shoes she designed last year.
“I’m honoured that The King featured my designs along with the ‘Make America Arrest The Cops Who Killed Breona Taylor’ hat!” wrote Poppy.
View this post on Instagram
LeBroooooooon, seen wearing a pair of the Karabo Poppy X Nike Air Force 1s before he takes the court for his first playoff game of the season 🏀💨👟. I’m honoured that The King, @kingjames, featured my designs along with the "Make America Arrest The Cops Who Killed Breonna Taylor" hat! — #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor
The sneakers James wore are one of three designs Poppy created for the Nike by You Collection.
The colourways of Poppy’s designs was inspired by traditional African beadwork.
Poppy has also looked to the shapes and motif of beauty salon posters which has been a consistent inspiration of her work.
This is not the first time Poppy has caught the attention of major brands. Late last year, she collaborated with beauty brand, Pond's to create a limited edition bag.
View this post on Instagram
@Ponds_SA x Karabo Poppy limited edition bags are now available with their Pimple Clear Leave-On Expert Clearing Gel✊🏾✍🏾! So excited about this collaboration and how it celebrates South African youth. Daily I am in awe of their immense bravery and ability to forge new paths and challenge conventions. It’s about not giving in be being a bystander but to speak loudly about issues that matter. These lines symbolise all our different paths to form a beautiful pattern/picture of unbridled potential 🇿🇦. — 📷: @themba_mbuyisa — — — #KaraboPoppy #Ponds #PondsSA #Collaboration #Pattern #Design #Illustration #Beauty #WomanInIllustration #Potential #Johannesburg #SouthAfrica