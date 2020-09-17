Teacher jailed for 10 years after Vanderbijlpark kidnapping

The four kidnappers of a six-year-old pupil from Vanderbijlpark a year ago were sentenced to lengthy jail terms on Thursday.

Ringleader Tharina Human, a 28-year-old grade RR teacher, as well as accomplices Laetitia Nel, 41, Pieter van Zyl, 51 and Bafokeng Molemohi, 24, were sentenced in the Gauteng High Court, sitting in Palm Ridge, after they all entered guilty pleas.

All four accused have no previous convictions.

Human was sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment of which five years are suspended on condition that she is not again convicted of kidnapping. She was sentenced five years for extortion which would run concurrently with her first sentence. Effectively, Human must serve 10 years in prison.

Nel was sentenced to eight years' imprisonment of which three years are suspended. She was sentenced to a further five years for extortion which would run concurrently with her first sentence. Effectively, Nel would serve five years behind bars.

Van Zyl was sentenced to 13 years imprisonment of which five years are suspended. He was also sentenced to a further five years' direct imprisonment which will run concurrently with his first sentence. This means Van Zyl must spend an effective eight years behind bars.

Molemohi was sentenced to 12 years' imprisonment of which five years are suspended, as well as five years imprisonment which would run concurrently with his first sentence. Effectively, Molemohi will serve seven years behind bars.