One step to true rule of the masses

The Constitutional Court ruling yesterday which declared the Electoral Act unconstitutional is welcome.

The judgment orders the legislature to amend the Act so that it allows independent candidates, without being members of political parties, to contest provincial and national elections. That is good for democracy.

As the Act stands it only allows political parties to run for national and provincial polls. The matter was brought to the apex court by nongovernmental organisation, New Nation Movement, which challenged the constitutionality of that.

"It is thus declared that insofar as it makes it impossible for candidates to stand for political office without being members of political parties, the Electoral Act is unconstitutional," said Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga.

Section 19 of the Electoral Act was proclaimed unconstitutional because it required adult citizens to only be elected to the National Assembly and provincial legislatures only if they were members of political parties.