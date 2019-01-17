5 top fashion moments to celebrate Michelle Obama's 55th birthday
Today, Michelle Obama turns 55. Not only is the former first lady a lawyer, writer and mom to two cool daughters, she is also a bona fide fashionista.
While she was renowned for many things during her stint as wife of the US president, such as her toned arms and her vegetable garden, she was also hailed as a fashion icon, who changed many a designer’s prospects after she was seen in one of their creations.
As she celebrates her birthday, we pick out five of our favourite Obama outfits - one for each decade.
1. The first lady of the US
When the White House released the first official photos of Michelle Obama in 2009, as the American first lady,her elegant outfit caused a stir, according to ABC News. The black, sleeveless dress,offset by a pearl necklace and a watch, shocked some because it left her arms bare. But the simple, yet stunning, outfit is still a winner a decade after she became Flotus.
2. The inauguration head turner
Presidential inaugurations have provided the perfect time for Mrs Obama to play her fashion A-game. From 2009 to 2017, her coated looks have always been on point but our favourite has to be 2013’s grey checked coat-dress worn with burgundy gloves and what looked to be thigh-high boots. A fringe-cut hairstyle topped off the look and we loved everything about it.
3. The final statement
For the last state dinner the Obamas hosted at the White House, Michelle’s swansong was an amazing rose-gold dress by Versace,which draped beautifully around her body and cemented her status as a fashion icon.
4. Back to the streets
A few months after leaving behind the title of Flotus, Obama was spotted on the streets of New York rocking a most chic ensemble: a dress-shirt casually unbuttoned at the top,worn with black pants, a grey winter coat and black heels. Her 2018 tour for her autobiographical memoir Becoming would see her wearing more daring pants-looks but this was her announcement that her fashion choices belonged to her and no one else. Move over Carrie Bradshaw!
5. Stepping out in style
Many of the outfits worn by Obama on the book tour have been dazzling but none as much as the sparkling gold, thigh-high Balenciaga boots she wore during her Brooklyn stop. The yellow Balenciaga dress with a thigh slit would have been a showstopper on its own, but we only had eyes for the sparkles on her legs. Unfortunately, the R40 000 price tag puts them out of our reach.