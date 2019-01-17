S Mag

5 top fashion moments to celebrate Michelle Obama's 55th birthday

By NOKUZOLA ZINGITHWA - 17 January 2019 - 09:40
Michelle Obama on Thursday, October 11, 2018
Image: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Today, Michelle Obama turns 55. Not only is the former first lady a lawyer, writer and mom to two cool daughters, she is also a bona fide fashionista.

While she was renowned for many things during her stint as wife of the US president, such as her toned arms and her vegetable garden, she was also hailed as a fashion icon, who changed many a designer’s prospects after she was seen in one of their creations.

As she celebrates her birthday, we pick out five of our favourite Obama outfits - one for each decade.

1. The first lady of the US

Official portrait of First Lady Michelle Obama, dated 2009.
Image: Joyce N. Boghosian, Universal History Archive/UIG via Getty Images

When the White House released the first official photos of Michelle Obama in 2009, as the American first lady,her elegant outfit caused a stir, according to ABC News. The black, sleeveless dress,offset by a pearl necklace and a watch, shocked some because it left her arms bare. But the simple, yet stunning, outfit is still a winner a decade after she became Flotus.

2. The inauguration head turner

U.S. President Barack Obama and First lady Michelle Obama walk the route as the presidential inaugural parade winds through the nation's capital January 21, 2013 in Washington, DC.
Image: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Presidential inaugurations have provided the perfect time for Mrs Obama to play her fashion A-game. From 2009 to 2017, her coated looks have always been on point but our favourite has to be 2013’s grey checked coat-dress worn with burgundy gloves and what looked to be thigh-high boots. A fringe-cut hairstyle topped off the look and we loved everything about it.

3. The final statement

Agnese Landini, First Lady Michelle Obama, Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and President Barack Obama enter the White House for the State Dinner on October 18, 2016 in Washington, DC.
Image: Leigh Vogel/WireImage via Getty Images

For the last state dinner the Obamas hosted at the White House, Michelle’s swansong was an amazing rose-gold dress by Versace,which draped beautifully around her body and cemented her status as a fashion icon.

4. Back to the streets

Michelle Obama leaves Upland restaurant on March 10, 2017 in New York City.
Image: Photo by James Devaney/GC Images via Getty Images

A few months after leaving behind the title of Flotus, Obama was spotted on the streets of New York rocking a most chic ensemble: a dress-shirt casually unbuttoned at the top,worn with black pants, a grey winter coat and black heels. Her 2018 tour for her autobiographical memoir Becoming would see her wearing more daring pants-looks but this was her announcement that her fashion choices belonged to her and no one else. Move over Carrie Bradshaw!

5. Stepping out in style

Former first lady Michelle Obama discusses her book 'Becoming' with Sarah Jessica Parker at Barclays Center on December 19, 2018 in New York City.
Image: Photo by DiaDipasupil/Getty Images

Many of the outfits worn by Obama on the book tour have been dazzling but none as much as the sparkling gold, thigh-high Balenciaga boots she wore during her Brooklyn stop. The yellow Balenciaga dress with a thigh slit would have been a showstopper on its own, but we only had eyes for the sparkles on her legs. Unfortunately, the R40 000 price tag puts them out of our reach.

