IN PICS | All white with a touch red bottoms at SomHale's white wedding
Mzansi's A-listers and fashion enthusiasts sure pulled out all the stops and put their best foot forward at Somizi and Mohale's white wedding.
The couple celebrated their second wedding in Muldersdrift on Thursday. Their traditional wedding was in Kibler Park, Johannesburg, in September 2019.
The dress code was all white with red bottoms because the Idols SA judge and his husband had a vision of their wedding guests in Christian Louboutin heels so they could take a “stunning” group photo.
Guests were told no cellphones would be allowed during the wedding as Showmax has exclusive rights to broadcast the special ceremony on February 24.
Here are fashion snaps from the wedding.
Let’s go... siyashadisa... when the invite clearly stipulates: “White is the colour of perfection, purity and a symbol of wholeness and completion and for our wedding, we ask that you honour the colour and all it represents. Come dressed as you would to your own wedding, celebrate yourself in wonder and appreciation of what love in its most purest form has made possible.” . We honour and respect the dress code. ? #somhalewhitewedding
#Somhaleunion @showmaxonline exclusively - That’s the only place you will witness the wedding. Yesterday was the final piece to the puzzle , the final step to the #Somhale love story to their ever lasting journey of love to forever it’s been an amazing chapter to unfold and it’s been such an honor to be a part of it . Guys I am happy to announce that in weeks to come , you will get to see the 4part special of the #Somehaleununion exclusively on @showmaxonline from the 24th of February.... . . @scalodesigner YOU OUT DID YOUR SELF WITH THIS DRESS! My FIRST time in a Scalo design and I am BLOWN AWAY!!!!! Than you ?❤️? . @bless_the_hairstudio THANK YOU FOR ALWAYS MAKING SURE MY CROWN IS STRAIGHT ❤️??? . @nikkipitso YOU ALWAYS ALWAYS PITCH AND DELIVER!! Mad skill! Thank you ?❤️? . Thank you @lashious_za for these incredible lashes ??? . @themaslowhotel @themaslowhotelsa