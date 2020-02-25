200m of tulle and other insights into Somizi and Mohale's wedding outfits

Fans of the newlyweds, known collectively as Somhale, will get an inside look at these events when a four-part Showmax special that premiered last night .

They’ll also get another chance to admire the ensembles Coetzee dreamed up for the couple.

We asked him to tell us more about these designs and about working with the A-list grooms:

Somizi and Mohale have commissioned you to make them new outfits. Do they leave the vision completely up to you, or do you brainstorm ideas together?

I always collaborate with my clients. So Somizi and Mohale will come to me with an idea and I just take it further by feeding off their personalities.

What do you admire most about Somizi's fashion sense?

I admire that he has always been able to express himself through fashion; he is never afraid to be experimental.