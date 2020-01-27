Minnie Dlamini-Jones shares her top diet tips and the worst marriage advice she received

Recently you’ve been slaying us with pictures showing how snatched you are. What are three tips you can share for someone looking to get into shape and shed some weight?

Everyone is different, and our weight loss journeys are too. It starts with an honest commitment to work out, eating better and drinking lots of water.

With making new resolutions, what are your key skin and beauty resolutions for the year?

I take very good care of my skin so there are no new resolutions, just maintaining. Drink lots of water, never go to bed with makeup and don't forget to exfoliate and moisturize with the perfect MD lotion for your skin type.

You’re the GH Mumm Master of Celebrations. What would your perfect celebration be, and who would be invited?

The perfect celebration for me is with family and friends. In the past I have invited my "Diaamond Squad" who are fans that have supported me from day one.

Speaking of celebrations, as a fairly newlywed, what’s the best advice you received when getting married?

"Marriage is not easy you have to choose each other everyday." I would say write your own rules and choose to be happy.

And worst marriage advice?

"Don't do it."

What's the worst purchase you have ever made?

There are too many to count!