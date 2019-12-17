Looking to invest? Here are some fun and easy alternatives to consider

When you want to start small, alternative investments are a great way to begin investing. But don’t be naïve about the simplicity of investing in these alternatives. Art, antiques, and wine all require you to do thorough research. Finding the right vintage wine or art piece can be a lucky strike, but doing your homework will make it a lot easier for you to run into the right kind of luck. Remember, these tips are a mere starting point.

FINE ART

Investing in art — be it a sculpture or painting — can be complicated. If you’re looking at investing in an emerging artist, make sure you love the piece you’re putting money into because you have no guarantee the artist you’re investing in will be the next Frida Kahlo. Also keep the following in mind:

1. Artists’ reputation, the valuation of their work, and overall research on the artists and the series of work they do.

2. It’s best to go through a credible curator or gallery.

ANTIQUES

Just like art, antiques can fetch a handsome amount at a later stage. But authentic pieces can be hard to come by, so before making that purchase:

1. Use antique shops, auctions and museums as anchors for your research.

2. Work through reputable and authentic antiques dealers and avoid buying from markets where items cannot be verified.

3. If you can, go for items that are scarce. It’s basic economics in action: limited supply will fetch a higher price.