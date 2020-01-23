Is it possible to chop onions without crying? We tested which tricks really work

The smell of onions frying is one of those scents that awaken the appetite. It signals that dinner is cooking and a feast will soon be ready to be enjoyed. However, like many things in life, cooking onions comes with both joys and sorrows.

For many, sorrow sets in at just the thought of chopping onions: you know your eyes are going to well up and sting.

The internet abounds with hacks that are meant to take the tears out of this everyday task. We tested five to see which ones really work: