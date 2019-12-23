Chef Nti tells us what's cooking this festive season

I was blessed to grow up in a household where food was part of expressing love and kindness, and a way of saying, ‘I appreciate you, thank you for coming.’ I sort of clung to that language,” says chef Nthabiseng Ramaboa, popularly known as Chef Nti. South Africa is not lacking in excellent food and world-class chefs, but Chef Nti has won the attention and hearts of Mzansi’s home cooks and food lovers with her no-fuss, charismatic approach to good food that you can easily make without slaving away in the kitchen for hours.

“Yes, I went to culinary school, but otherwise I’m a rebel. I’m not your typical chef. I cook for the home cook. I have always been a home cook. So I’m just saying, you can have a good meal with everyday ingredients. Let me show you how,” she says. Chef Nti’s lively personality radiates from the moment you meet her and you can immediately tell why people have fallen in love with her. Her love for food is obvious as it is woven into everything she says.

Her memories are wrapped up in the food she’s enjoyed in places she’s been, like the papaya and octopus salad she had in Zanzibar, the pap she ate everyday growing up in Soweto, and even the perfect Russian sparkling water she discovered recently at chef Wandile Mabaso’s new restaurant.

“I love three things in life more than anything: food, music, and fashion. Fashion didn’t work out for me and I definitely wasn’t going to go into music because, eish, my voice... so I decided I was going to focus on my love for food,” she smiles. As Chef Nti says, food is identity, so for her recent book, My Modern African Kitchen, she tells us who she is through her take on traditional food.

As a girl who grew up eating pap, she’s written a whole chapter dedicated to pap recipes with a Chef Nti twist. “I want to celebrate us; I want to celebrate our food,” she says. So what’s happening in her kitchen come Christmas? Lots and lots of food, of course.“I love Christmas and I really like the food; I like cooking, and being relaxed, and breaking bread. During Christmas, it’s best to cook from the heart. Go into the pantry — what’s there? How am I feeling? How are we feeling? And just toss things around because you want a big spread of beautiful and delicious food. But the main thing is heart; so for me, I love that. I’ll have everyone in the kitchen, but don’t cook when I’m cooking please. I’m very territorial in the kitchen!”

My Modern African Kitchen is available now at leading book stores