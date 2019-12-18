This Durban eatery offers a taste of home with a modern twist

It was never chef Thobile Dlani’s intention to serve traditional African food at Sumthing Tasty Café, her trendy new eatery in Morningside, Durban. She loves her breakfast and relishes ideas of enhancing and experimenting with breakfast dishes. For her, Sumthing Tasty was always a cosy little coffee shop serving light meals. But the café’s current location presented an opportunity to serve what customers demanded. Dlani listened and compromised to suit herself and her patrons.

Sumthing Tasty serves a variety of café fare, ranging from breakfast, curries, and pasta to bunny chows, burgers, and traditional African food. And it serves good coffee too. A key description of the place is contemporary. This is articulated in the stylish décor that flows outside onto the greenery of the calming garden setting. With the food, you find the contemporary in the taste, thanks to Dlani’s honed mastery of flavour — partly intuitive and partly inherited.