TravelTuesday: hotel review of a jewel in Knysna

Location: The Turbine Boutique Hotel and Spa is in the heart of Knysna on the beautiful Garden Route. It is a stone’s throw from the Knysna lagoon, with views over the Thesen Island channels.

Rooms: The individually styled rooms of this boutique hotel are modern but filled with character. If you’ve spent all your money splurging on your stay, you can look forward to complimentary water, tea and Lavazza coffee as part of your room’s standard five-star trimmings. Try to snag a channel-facing room with a balcony – they come with the best views.

Food: Eating at the Turbine is sorted, from cocktails and restaurant dining at the Island Café to beers and pub grub at the Gastro Pub.