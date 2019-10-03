Here's why Rachel Kolisi has decided to stop posting her children on social media

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi's wife Rachel has explained her decision to keep the pair's children off social media, claiming fame was getting “too much” and affecting their lives.

The star has made a noticeable effort to avoid posting her children on social media and, when she does, she hides their faces.

When quizzed about it on social media recently, Rachel explained her reasons for the decision.

“It was just getting too much. They started getting stopped and asked to take pictures and they didn't like it,” she said in an Instagram Stories Q&A session.