Entertainment

Here's why Rachel Kolisi has decided to stop posting her children on social media

By Kyle Zeeman - 03 October 2019 - 06:46
Rachel and Siya Kolisi's kids were getting stopped in public.
Rachel and Siya Kolisi's kids were getting stopped in public.
Image: Instagram/Siya Kolisi

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi's wife Rachel has explained her decision to keep the pair's children off social media, claiming fame was getting “too much” and affecting their lives.

The star has made a noticeable effort to avoid posting her children on social media and, when she does, she hides their faces.

When quizzed about it on social media recently, Rachel explained her reasons for the decision.

“It was just getting too much. They started getting stopped and asked to take pictures and they didn't like it,” she said in an Instagram Stories Q&A session.

SNAPS | Rachel Kolisi serves heat in island paradise

Rachel Kolisi is ready for summer.
Pic of The Day
1 month ago

She explained that they could hardly walk around in public any more.

“We couldn't walk around in public without being recognised. We didn't have privacy any more so I decided to just stop posting them,” she added.

Still, she couldn't help but gush over her little family and recently started taking them to gym with her.

She explained that she decided to let them work with her to encourage them to pick up healthy hobbies and spend quality time together.

“I love having them altogether so much,” she added in an Instagram post of them all working out together recently.

Marike Botha - the 'other woman' in the Siya & Rachel Kolisi saga - speaks out

Marike said she's had to get bodyguards after insults and threats were sent to her after Rachel Kolisi's social media meltdown.
Lifestyle
6 months ago

Rachel Kolisi not alone in scrum

Celeb partners fierce in defending their men.
Lifestyle
6 months ago

Rachel Kolisi has right to defend marriage

I could not believe that she could viciously attack Rachel Kolisi like that.
Opinion
6 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

More than 200 shacks destroyed by fire, hundreds homeless in Kempton Park
Somizi and Mohale's extravagant wedding - Mzansi reacts
X