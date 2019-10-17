Beauty products to buy in support of breast cancer awareness

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time when beauty brands get involved and show their support by painting the town pink, so to speak.

Every year, socially conscious brands join the movement towards the fight against cancer by creating limited-edition pink packaging for their best-selling products to help raise money towards supporting charities such as The Pink Drive and Look Good Feel Better.

These charities aid in breast cancer awareness by providing mammogram screenings and assisting men and women living with cancer.

From splurge items to the affordable; we round up the pink products you can purchase this month that will have you serving beauty with a purpose.