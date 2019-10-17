Beauty products to buy in support of breast cancer awareness
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time when beauty brands get involved and show their support by painting the town pink, so to speak.
Every year, socially conscious brands join the movement towards the fight against cancer by creating limited-edition pink packaging for their best-selling products to help raise money towards supporting charities such as The Pink Drive and Look Good Feel Better.
These charities aid in breast cancer awareness by providing mammogram screenings and assisting men and women living with cancer.
From splurge items to the affordable; we round up the pink products you can purchase this month that will have you serving beauty with a purpose.
Ink On Pink
Ghd is back with their famous annual collection of pink stylers, an initiative that’s been running for 15 years.
This year, they collaborated with tattoo artist, David Allen, who is known for concealing mastectomy scars. Allen designed tatted-up blush pink stylers, will see R100 from your purchase contribute to the brand’s stellar record of R270m already donated to Pink Drive and other breast cancer charities globally.
ghd Gold Ink On Pink Styler, R2 800
Advanced Charity
Once a year, one of our favourite anti-ageing serums gets a new face and comes in a bold pink packaging in aid of the Look Good, Feel Better initiative.
This year the Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair bottle comes in a limited edition fuchsia pink with a collectible ribbon bracelet to take home.
The giving doesn’t stop at the end of October – this bottle will be available up until June 2020, donating 20% of the retail price to help men and women fighting cancer.
Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair with Pink Ribbon Bracelet, 50ml, R1 225
Great Skin, Great Cause
If you’re going to spend some serious money on skincare, it might as well be on one of Clinique’s best hydrating lotion.
In support of Look Good, Feel Better, all proceeds from the sales of Dramatically Different Lotion, now complete with a breast cancer awareness key chain, go towards aiding women fighting cancer.
Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+, 200ml, R840
Spoil Me Pink
Local hair care brand Biosense is joining the fight against cancer and supporting early detection with the creation of the Spoil Pink Box, a hair oil that when purchased, will donate 10% of all sales to the Pink Drive. Grab this limited edition box before the end of October and do your bit.
Biosense Spoil Pink Box, 90ml, R280