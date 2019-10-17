JJ Tabane needs to take it easy and read a bit more

I think TV talk show host JJ Tabane needs a real schooling regarding the security cluster and the justice system in this country.

We do not have a police force; we have a police service, and a suspect is innocent until found guilty by a court of law. For him to say Richard Mdluli was supposed to be fired on mere allegation is unfounded.

The deployment of the SA Defence Force in Cape Town had nothing to do with the incompetence of the SAPS but was because of the criminal activities taking place.

Tabane behaves as if he has a solution to the challenges facing our country but he does not offer progressive alternatives. He really needs to correct his emotional intelligence lest he collapses in studio for no apparent reason.

Take it easy JJ, you cannot fix the country by playing to the gallery.

Mojalefa Monyane,e-mail