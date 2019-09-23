Gail Mabalane, Natasha Thahane & Moozlie: see what your fave celebs got up to
Another weekend has come and gone and as per usual, we have your weekly round-up of what the rich and famous did over the weekend. While the celebrations continue for the lucky ones whose leave applications got accepted, some of us are still slaving away but we have our celebrities’ escapades to look forward to. From backing the Boks to delicious festivals, here’s what your fave celebs got up to on the weekend.
The Rugby World Cup officially kicked off this weekend in Japan and the Mabalane’s showed love to the Springboks. We stan a family that supports our national team.
It wasn't the result we had hoped for but non the less, South Africans were in full force and brought all the gees! Being in that stadium tonight was special. So proud of our boys regardless, lots of work to do before the next game and they need our love and support more than ever❤️🙏🇿🇦🏉 Congrats to the Kiwis, let's hope this was just a dress rehearsal for the final... 👏👏👏👏 #rwc2019 #rugbyworldcup2019 #NZLvRSA @SuperSportTV
In other world cup news, Lalla Hiriyama showed up in full force in Japan to back the Springboks. Even though we lost against the All Blacks, Lalla still gave us a warm smile in what seems to be a post-match snap.
This weekend was the DSTV delicious festival and Natasha Thahane came out looking all kinds of fly. Sun kissed and ready to dance the night away!
Dineo Langa was booked and busy at the DSTV Delicious Festival this weekend. The actress and television presenter was on MC duties at the #MadeWithMcCain Master class and the beauty schooled us in the art of serving legs, we stan!
Moozlie celebrated her 27th birthday like a rock star this weekend. The Vatel rapper had a party at Summo Night Club and had an intimate brunch with her loved ones.
Linda Mtoba attended a friend’s baby shower this weekend and these pictures are making us broody!
Our favourite bad girl Riri had our jaws dropping with footage from her SavagexFenty show. The world’s richest musician had a showcase of her latest lingerie collection and our eyes are green with envy of those who have the merchandise available in their home countries.