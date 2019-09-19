Zuma pays tribute to deputy minister Bavelile Hlongwa at Durban memorial

Before her death, deputy minister of mineral resources Bavelile Hlongwa requested a sit-down meeting with former president Jacob Zuma to pick his brain on some of the country's issues.

Zuma revealed this at Hlongwa's memorial at the Durban City Hall on Thursday.

Hlongwa was returning from an ANC Youth League event at the University of Limpopo on Friday when she was hit and killed by a truck on the N1 highway. She had stopped to assist at another accident scene when the crash happened.

"She always had bright ideas. She said to me that we need to meet. 'You put me in that seat and it's hot, but I think there are things we need to change,' she told me.

"She told me what those things are, but I won't mention them. We agreed that when I came back from Zimbabwe we would meet. She wondered how we reached certain decisions when I was still in government and what I think as someone who once led government," recalled Zuma.