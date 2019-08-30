Stand-up comedians like toothless lions

As much as stand-up comedy is a powerful tool for social commentary, it can also be a weapon that carries the prejudices of the individual on stage.

Imagine the dangers of Mussolini the comedian as Nazi Germany takes over, or queen of quips Hellen Zille trying to elicit laughs from SA's elite racists.

Or perhaps take Dave Chappelle's brilliant Netflix special, which many have found incredibly uncomfortable to watch.

In sharing his opinion on the possibility that Michael Jackson was probably not guilty, he ruffled many feathers, especially those of Twitter users who blasted him for belittling the sexual abuse victims of the deceased King of Pop.

Like many of his fellow stand-up comedians, Chappelle was quick to shut down detractors; even on the Netflix special he made it quite clear that this was an opinion that would be unfairly chastised for.