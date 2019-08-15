‘Women deserve sexual pleasure too’ – Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng

What are you currently reading?

My own book! I was so involved in the process, and in the creative element of deciding on the cover, it’s very personal because I feel like it’s partly my work, a reflection of me.

Is there gender equality on the sexual front?

For me, there’s always something terribly skewed with how women’s sexuality, sensuality, sexual expression and desire is always second-rated.

Men must get pleasure first,then we will. A lot of research is being done around male sexuality and pleasure. You find that women’s pleasure is not researched as much and there is little support for bio-medical solutions. So, for example, if you’re a woman who’s going through menopause, there isn’t much for you around your sexual pleasure that goes specifically beyond just a cream in the vagina.

What would you teach young girls about sex?

That they are sexual beings in their own right and they can explore their own bodies and look at their own vaginas and that their bodies are for them, they have the right for their bodies to be respected.

A hymen is a myth, so if you want to delay your sexual debut, that’s fantastic, but remember you still need information and sexual health goes beyond the act of having sex. You need to know about menstrual health and hygiene; how to treat your periods; the symptoms of PMS, for example. A lot of young girls are going through PMS and they don’t even know what they’re going through.

What is SA getting wrong with sexual and reproductive health?

We don’t have services for queer people, if you’re a transgender woman, for example. Many are self-medicating because there are no protocols or medical guidelines that help the nurses and the doctors on how to assist a patient who is transitioning. If we say, as a country, we’re LGBTQIA+ inclusive, but in that inclusivity there’s no access to services, whether it’s legal or from home affairs or medical, that is a problem.