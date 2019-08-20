Girl power rocks as all woman team brews a limited edition beer

While beer and brewing are commonly associated with machismo and manliness, up until the 18th century beer was brewed primarily by women. This Women’s Month, South African Breweries (SAB) is going back to beer’s roots in launching Bold Brew – a beer conceptualised and made by five women who are passionate about the craft of brewing beer.

The result is a small batch, limited-edition beer that celebrates women in brewing. The aim with Bold Brew was to be as broadly representative as possible and, to achieve this, the team comprised women from diverse backgrounds and industries, from the beer industry itself to IT, filmmaking and even design.

“We wanted to make a beer that embodied the characteristics of strong, independent women, ” says Pranisha Maharaj, SAB & AB InBev’s corporate reputation manager.

The public was also giventhe chance to vote for ingredients that would form part of the “secret brew”, Maharaj says. “Then we put the results into the hands of a team of talented women to create both the beer and its packaging.”