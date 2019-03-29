Signs you may need to go a digital detox!

With technology constantly evolving, and everything going digital, it’s no surprise social media has become such a huge part of people’s lives. It is where we find out what to eat, where to go, who’s doing what… and it’s all too easy to become addicted to it. Those who are over dependent on social media were revealed by their frustration during the recent load shedding, when phones and computers couldn’t be charged and networks were down.

What are the warning signs that you need to take a break from social media?