Pearl Modiadie hits back at 'too much makeup' troll: Mthakathi ndini

Pearl Modiadie is not usually known to clapback at critics on social media, so when she unleashed a whole lot of spice on a tweep, who implied she wears too much makeup, other followers were shooketh.

The Metro FM presenter was just minding her own business when she wished her followers a good, productive day when the tweep strolled onto her TL and decided to attack her for her face beat.

According to this particular chap, sis needs to "lay off the makeup".

But Pearl wasn't having any of it and she told him where to get off!