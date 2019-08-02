A chronology of R. Kelly’s alleged sex crimes: is he looking at a jail sentence this time?

Over more than two decades, there have been many charges, ranging from abuse to child pornography and sexual assault, against musician Robert Kelly. However, the self-proclaimed King of R&B has been acquitted of some of them and has settled cases out of court, escaping jail time by the skin of his teeth.

However, the release of Lifetime’s hit docu-series Surviving R Kelly earlier this year appears to be drawing victims closer to justice as more women are coming out, sharing their traumatic stories and laying charges against him.

With his coffers running dry, a waning music career and a strong, united front of women against him, Kelly could be close to spending time behind bars.

In this timeline, we take a look at the crimes he has been accused of since the late 90s.