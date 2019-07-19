S Mag

FASHION | 8 ways to wear a bold hue, head to toe outfit

By Sahil Harilal - 19 July 2019 - 00:00
Look 1, inspired by Andrew GN.
Image: Getty Images and supplied

LOOK 1

Runway inspiration: Andrew GN

Get the look for less: David Jones blazer R599 Woolworths • Trousers R350 Edgars • Boots R1,799 Aldo

Look 2, inspired by Balenciaga.
Image: Getty Images and supplied

LOOK 2

Runway inspiration: Balenciaga

Get the look for less: Shirt R449 Mango • Trousers R949 Mango • Stilettos R1,299 Steve Madden 

Look 3, inspired by Carolina Herrera.
Image: Getty Images and supplied

LOOK 3

Runway inspiration: Carolina Herrera

Get the look for less: Country Road trousers R1,299 Woolworths • Jacket R1,399 Forever New •Mules R909 Aldo

Look 4, inspired by Balenciaga.
Image: Getty Images and supplied

LOOK 4

Runway inspiration: Balenciaga

Get the look for less: Boots R2,800 Ted Baker • Trousers R350 Edgars • Country Road knit R699 Woolworths

Look 5, inspired by Carolina Herrera.
Image: Getty Images and supplied

LOOK 5

Runway inspiration: Carolina Herrera

Get the look for less: Pumps R4,100 Pretty Ballerinas • Witchery blouse R1,499 Woolworths • Necklace R50 MRP

Look 6, inspired by Hugo Boss.
Image: Getty Images and supplied

LOOK 6

Runway inspiration: Hugo Boss

Get the look for less: Pumps R2,400 Ted Baker • Knit jersey R170 MRP • Trousers R799 Poetry 

Look 7, inspired by Stella McCartney.
Image: Getty Images and supplied

LOOK 7

Runway inspiration: Stella McCartney

Get the look for less: Project jacket R350 MRP • Trousers R180 MRP • Sneakers R399 Foschini

STOCKISTS

Aldo 

Edgars

Forever New 

Foschini

Mango 

MRP 

Poetry 

Pretty Ballerinas 011-325-5411

Steve Madden

Ted Baker 011-883-3803

Woolworths

