Should you fill your glass to the top? 5 expert tips on how best to enjoy your champopo!

From sports stars excitedly foam spraying it from their winner’s podiums to Beyoncé bathing in it in her music video, champagne has long been associated with toasting the good times and celebrating life.

This weekend, Moët & Chandon, one of the most recognisable brands when it comes to bubbly, will be celebrating the 150th anniversary of their signature champagne, the Moët Impérial, with a host of events around the world during their Grand Day celebrations.

Born as Brut Impérial in 1869, Moët Impérial was the name given to the House’s non-vintage brut champagne in homage to the Maison's long-standing relationship with France’s imperial family.

Having proven their mettle with over a century's worth of experience, we spoke to Mike Ellingworth, the Market Manager South Africa for Moët Hennessy, who gave us tips on the best ways to pop and enjoy your champagne.

1. Flute, tulip or a coupe glass? Which one is the best?

Champagne is best enjoyed in a tulip glass. Any other shape will not allow the bubbles and aroma to fully develop. Be sure to hold the glass at the stem to prevent the bubbles burning off from the heat of your hand.

Traditional champagne flutes are perfect for showcasing champagne's stream of bubbles, but their narrow shape limits the drinker's experience of aromas and flavours.

Coupe glasses, on the other hand, create the opposite experience; the glass's extra-wide mouth amply exposes the champagne to the air allowing the bubbles and aromas to escape quickly.