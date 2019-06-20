S Mag

IN PICTURES | Weird and wonderful fashion on the #SONA19 red carpet

By Staff reporter - 20 June 2019 - 18:08

Mzansi's political movers-and-shakers showed off their fashion prowess on the red carpet ahead of the second state of the nation address on June 20 2019.

Mzansi's political movers-and-shakers showed off their fashion prowess on the red carpet ahead of the second state of the nation address for 2019 on Thursday evening.

As one Twitter user put it, Sona is like SA's answer to the Met Gala. We agree, primarily because the outfits can be just as weird and wonderful.  

So who slayed and who dismayed with their wardrobe choices? You decide:

LISTEN | President Ramaphosa has a dream

DA leader Mmusi Maimane and his wife, Natalie, at Sona in Cape Town on June 20 2019.
Image: Esa Alexander
ANC MP Bernice Swarts at Sona in Cape Town on June 20 2019.
Image: Esa Alexander
DA MP Phumzile Van Damme at Sona in Cape Town on June 20 2019.
Image: Esa Alexander
Mandla Mandela and his wife, Rabia Clarke, at Sona in Cape Town on June 20 2019.
Image: Esa Alexander
ANC MP Dikeledi Mahlangu at Sona in Cape Town on June 20 2019.
Image: Esa Alexander
ANC MP Dikeledi Direko at Sona in Cape Town on June 20 2019.
Image: Esa Alexander
Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald and his wife at Sona in Cape Town on June 20 2019.
Image: Andisiwe Makinana
Deputy minister of communications Pinky Kekana at Sona in Cape Town on June 20 2019.
Image: Andisiwe Makinana
Good Party leader and minister of public works Patricia de Lille at Sona in Cape Town on June 20 2019.
Image: Andisiwe Makinana
Minister for cooperative governance and traditional affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma at Sona in Cape Town on June 20 2019.
Image: Andisiwe Makinana
ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina at Sona in Cape Town on June 20 2019.
Image: Andisiwe Makinana
Pheladi Mphahlele at Sona in Cape Town on June 20 2019.
Image: Esa Alexander

