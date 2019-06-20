Rand at two-month high to the dollar ahead of Sona

The rand was mixed against major global currencies on Thursday afternoon, firming against the dollar while weakening against the euro and pound, as markets digest a dovish tone from the US Federal Reserve.

Expectations are now running high that global central banks will turn on the taps to re-ignite slowing economic growth.

“The case for somewhat more accommodative policy has strengthened,” Fed chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday, adding to expectations for a rate cut in July and more cuts later in 2019.

This has boosted risk assets, with the price of gold surging to a five-year high. Gold is a hedge against loose monetary policy, and the precious metal is a key foreign-exchange earner for SA.

At 2pm, the rand was 0.25% firmer at R14.2898/$, while weakening 0.52% to R16.1656/€, and 0.13% to R18.1352/£. The euro was 0.75% firmer at $1.1312.