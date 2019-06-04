MPL Bitsang Lenkopane faces arrest for skipping hearing

A North West ANC MPL who skipped her court appearance, says there is no need for a warrant of arrest to be executed against her.

The Ganyesa magistrate's court issued a warrant of arrest for her last week, suspended until July 8, for failing to appear in court on a charge related to unauthorised use of municipal vehicle and petrol card.

Bitsang Lenkopane is ex-mayor of Kagisano Molopo local municipality and deputy secretary of ANC Women's League in the province. She is accused for refusing to hand over the municipality's vehicle and petrol card during her suspension in July last year.

The municipality suspended her after an investigation into allegations of fraud and corruption against her. Lenkopane was due to appear in court last week but skipped the court date as she was being orientated as a new member of the North West legislature.

Her lawyer Lionel Renoster told Sowetan yesterday that there was no need for a warrant of arrest to be executed against his client. He said Lenkopane would present herself to court on July 8.