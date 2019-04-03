Model and TV presenter Tino Chiyani shares his top fitness, health and relationship tips with us
Fitness Tips
1. Consistency is the key. A lot of people are inspired to go to gym ― for a week. They want to start a membership in January, but by the time February has come round, they’ve disappeared. You have to be consistent with your exercise if you want to achieve the right body or your personal fitness goals.
2. Eating right is as important as working out. People must get into the routine of eating healthily, prepping nutritious meals, and drinking lots of water. You can also add fruit such as lemons, cucumbers, and even strawberries to your water, so that it gets you into the habit of drinking water. Water can be very boring to drink, but once you start adding in those little flavours, it becomes much more palatable. Definitely make sure that, as well as exercising, you are hydrating and eating well.
3. Exercise on a regular basis. A lot of people want the perfect body. They want to look good and they want to achieve all their goals, but no one wants to actually work for it.Fitness isn’t just about looking good ― it’s about feeling good and being good in your soul, in your core, and in your heart. I feel that exercise also ties in to all of those things. It’s crucial that gents work out and exercise if they want to maintain a healthy lifestyle.
Food Tips
1. Always check what’s in your food. Always read the packaging info about carbs, protein, salt, fats, and other components of your food. Check if fats are healthy; check if they’re saturated.
2. Watch what you’re eating. You need to watch what you are eating, especially when we start talking body types. For the skinny guys ― if you’re trying to get bigger ― the first thing you need to do is increase your carb intake, because you want to try to build that bulk. If you’re already a bulky person, try to cut down on the carbs and increase your protein and your veggies. And then, of course, always make sure you are drinking lots of water. As a guy, you should drink a minimum of two litres of water a day. It’s also great for your skin.
Relationship Tips
My favourite pick-up line is...“Mina I know the future is looking bright, but with you in it, it could definitely be blinding.”(Side note: I never use lines, so this one is untested.)
When I want to impress someone special to me...I just show them who I really am. I feel a lot of people want to be somebody they are not. When you are genuine ― when you really care about somebody ― you just show them. Personally, I’m a very affectionate person, so I go out of my way to make sure you are comfortable. I’ll get you food, even if you don’t ask for it. I’ll take you on late-night drives and just basically make you feel important. I’ll spoil you with all my love and affection.
3. My perfect date...Would have to be a beach getaway. Me, you, cold drinks under an umbrella; sitting and talking for hours on end about the future and the past and where we are and where we want to go. That, for me, is just the perfect date. We’d definitely need some food too ― if we could have some food brought right to us that would be ideal.