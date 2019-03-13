5 minutes with Zano
What is the first thing you do in the morning?
I pray, without fail.
What is the best thing since sliced bread?
This may sound clichéd but music. I live for music.
You are a new addition to the crayon box. What colour would you be and why?
Purple! Purple is the color of royalty.
What do you think about when you are alone in your car?
I think about my kids. I think about their future.
What was the last gift you gave someone?
Perfume.
What is the funniest thing that has happened to you recently?
I had a show in Angola and I was unaware that the stage was still wet. I walked on stage, full of energy, and almost slipped in front of a large crowd…. Luckily, I was able to recover very quickly!
Gqom, house or R&B?
R&B all day! R&B is timeless. R&B has stood the test of time.
How would someone get your attention?
Effortless conversation. I like someone who comes to me with an intellectual kind of conversation.
What would be a good theme song for your life?
Queen’s The Final Countdown and AKA’s Victory Lap.
What is your creative process?
My creative process is very spiritual. I never force any ideas out, so I will not go into the studio without being inspired and the inspiration would come through a dream or a vision or something to that effect; inspiration can even come from a conversation. There are a lot of songs that I have written that have come from conversations.
Soul vocalist Zano is due to release an album titled Emily’s Son in May. Zano will be performing some of the songs on the album at the live sessions held at Hard Rock Café, on Mandela Square in Sandton, on Thursday March 13.
For ticket purchases at R100, click on the link https://www.webtickets.co.za/event.aspx?itemid=1488578512Tickets are available at the door for R120.