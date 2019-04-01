UNICEF South Africa’s Influential Women Circle launches first Annual Autumn Ball

UNICEF South Africa’s Influential Women Circle, which celebrates its first anniversary this month, is excited to announce the launch of its first Annual Autumn Ball, which is set to take place at the exclusive Steyn City on Thursday 4 April 2019.

The UNICEF Influential Women Circle (IWC) is a group of 20+ leading South African businesswomen who have joined together by way of a national women’s giving circle, to raise money to help protect the lives of the country’s most vulnerable children.

Women that form part of the circle include businesswoman and media entrepreneur Carol Bouwer as UNICEF Special Advocate; Tina Eboka, Group MD for NTP Group; Basetsana Kumalo, Tswelopele Productions CEO and property mogul, Denise Dogon, to name but a few.

Between 1 in 3 girls and 1 in 5 boys experience some form of violence prior to age 18 and many of them experience repeated and multiple forms of violence, most often by people they are close to and in places where they should feel safe - at home, in their communities and in schools. In disadvantaged communities, children often lack opportunities and safe spaces to learn, play and just enjoy their childhood.

