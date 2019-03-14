Artist to watch: Buhle Nkalashe

“My artworks relate to what I see today; a time in which Africans are proud of their heritage and identity and are not ashamed of their beliefs or the colour of their skin. It also celebrates creative African individuals who want to change Africa in their own way and not reference Western countries for approval and inspiration. This is a generation of young black Africans making a name for themselves through their work and placing some traditional element to it. I use many traditional patterns and colours to represent that we are diverse, creative and beautiful in our own individual way.”