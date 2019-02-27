5 new talents we're excited to see at the 2019 Design Indaba

Design Indaba, Africa’s top creative conference, has been drawing creative minds from across the world since 1995. The annual event, based on the idea of making “a better world through creativity”, opens on February 27 in Cape Town.

The Emerging Creatives programme – the Design Indaba platform created to provide support, education and mentoring for South Africa's future designers, is always a must-see.

These are the up-and-coming creatives not to miss at this year’s event: