5 new talents we're excited to see at the 2019 Design Indaba
Design Indaba, Africa’s top creative conference, has been drawing creative minds from across the world since 1995. The annual event, based on the idea of making “a better world through creativity”, opens on February 27 in Cape Town.
The Emerging Creatives programme – the Design Indaba platform created to provide support, education and mentoring for South Africa's future designers, is always a must-see.
These are the up-and-coming creatives not to miss at this year’s event:
1. Kara Schoeman
Furniture and homeware designer, Kara Artistics
Kara Schoeman creates functional aluminium art. With a BA in fine art, Schoeman’s work gives everyday décor items an art twist with pieces such as decorative bowls inspired by the textures and patterns of coral and leaves.
2. Simphiwe Mlambo
Interior designer
Afrofuturist-inspired bespoke objects are what you can expect from Durban-based interior designer Simphiwe Mlambo.
“I am constantly inspired by my surroundings and heritage and constantly looking for a way to communicate these ideas in a modern context through elegant forms and finishes,” he explains.
3. Zinhle Zulu
Illustrator
Zinhle Zulu’s comic book-esque illustrations feature brightly coloured, African-inspired characters and stories.
“Illustration as a medium has so many possibilities of preserving culture through the colours, textures, variations and the different things that symbolise parts of our cultures,” Zulu explains.
4. Madri Scherman
Leather accessories designer, Masch
Madri Scherman’s brand Masch produces leather accessories, including bags, visors, bow ties and wallets.
Scherman, who has a background in molecular science, started Masch to create environmentally conscious everyday luxury pieces that are timeless and ageless.
5. Taz Watson
Jewellery designer, Kirra Jewellery
Jewellery designer and gemmologist Taz Watson is the founder of Kirra Jewellery, an authentically African brand, producing one-of-a-kind pieces created with hand-selected gemstones. Everything is sustainable and African, from sourcing to manufacturing and packaging.
• The Design Indaba will take place from February 27 to March 1 at the Artscape Theatre in Cape Town. Tickets for the Cape Town conference and Johannesburg simulcast are available at Webtickets.
• This was originally published in Business Day's Wanted magazine. To get the best in luxury lifestyle news, visit wantedonline.co.za