5 mins with comedian Dane Baptiste
No holds barred comedian Dane Baptise has been steadily climbing the comedy ladder since he made history as the first black British stand-up act to be nominated at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards back in 2014. Now, having performed at the prestigious Apollo Theatre in London and a Netflix remake of his BBC show Sunny D in the pipeline, Baptiste is headed to Mzansi where he will perform at the annual Johannesburg International Comedy Festival this weekend. We spoke to the funny man about dating, breaking barriers and who he would love to assassinate
I got into comedy because it’s the only thing I’m good at.
If I wasn’t afraid, I would (laughs) assassinate politicians.
It’s not my first time on the continent because I’ve been to Morocco. But normally we don’t really count it unless you go beneath the Sahara. So it’s my first time in SA and first time on the continent.
I’m really looking forward to seeing Africa to be honest. I’m not there that long, for about a week, so I will need to cram a lot of stuff. I’m just looking forward to performing in a different country and continent.
I think everything is fair game if it’s funny but at the same time, you have to be aware that with all of your actions there are consequences so technically nothing is off limits. By the same token, if you are going to say something that's going to affect people then don’t be crying ‘Freedom of speech’ when someone wants to punch you in the face.
The worst thing about dating a comedian is that they will go on stage making everybody laugh, but then you will be like ‘this person is constantly moody, why is that?’ The hours are very tough as well. I guess i t’s also if you make a joke about a relationship you may worry they analyse the joke a lot more than most people normally would and critique it.
It‘s very good to have your work validated, but I always try to remember that I am a brick in the wall. It allows for the next Dane Baptiste to ex-pand on our genre of entertainment even more.
People should come and watch my set because I can definitely go raw and raunchy. ”
The Johannesburg International Comedy Festival starts tonight until March 16. Catch Baptiste at the no under-21 rated Fire in the Hole show at the Joburg Theatre, March 16 from 9pm . Tickets cost R250–R 300.