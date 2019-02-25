Best & worst dressed celebs on the 2019 Oscars red carpet

The 91st Academy Awards took place in Hollywood last night and as usual the red carpet arrivals were hotly anticipated.

Here's which actresses' fashion choices were winners, and which ones should consider firing their stylists.

BEST DRESSED

Lady Gaga

The Shallow singer has always created a stir on the red carpet, but these days she's doing it for all the right reasons.

The woman who was infamously carried into the 2011 Grammys in an egg pod has emerged from her chrysalis as a high-style butterfly.