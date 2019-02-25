Best & worst dressed celebs on the 2019 Oscars red carpet
The 91st Academy Awards took place in Hollywood last night and as usual the red carpet arrivals were hotly anticipated.
Here's which actresses' fashion choices were winners, and which ones should consider firing their stylists.
BEST DRESSED
Lady Gaga
The Shallow singer has always created a stir on the red carpet, but these days she's doing it for all the right reasons.
The woman who was infamously carried into the 2011 Grammys in an egg pod has emerged from her chrysalis as a high-style butterfly.
The dramatic black Alexander McQueen gown she wore to 2019 Oscars was pure old-school glamour with a touch of avantgarde. Bravo!
Amandla Stenberg
She may be one of Hollywood's youngest stars, but the Everything, Everything actress is definitely holding her throne down.
Stenberg looked chic, elegant and regal in this 1920s-inspired silver fringe gown by Miu Miu.
Jennifer Lopez
Anyone else in this Tom Ford gown probably would have looked like a disco ball, but J Lo totally pulled it off.
The slick hair, the matching clutch, the diamond earrings — what an amazing combo!
WORST DRESSED
Sarah Paulson
The American Horror Story actress' gown wasn't exactly horrific — the rich colour was gorgeous on her — but the proportions just didn't work. Had she opted for a less voluminous top, she could have been onto a winner.
Charlize Theron
It's hard to make someone as sexy as Charlize Theron look matronly, but that's exactly what this pale blue Dior gown did.
Her choice of pearls didn't help either.
Laura Marano
The combination of peach and mango works fabulously well in a smoothie, but not so much in a dress.
The Disney star's look might have been OK for a children's award show, but it wasn't Oscar worthy. We also loathed the OTT bow at the back.