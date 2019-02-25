IN PICTURES | Gender-fluid fashion reigns on the Oscars 2019 red carpet

Hollywood's biggest stars strutted their stuff on the Oscars red carpet Sunday, and a few trends emerged: old-school glamour, metallic gowns, lots of pink ... and one stunning gown on a man.

Here is a look at some of the top looks from Tinseltown's biggest night:

READY FOR THEIR CLOSE-UP

The top nominees on Sunday night arrived on the red carpet looking fierce.

Glenn Close, who has swept the prizes this awards season ahead of Oscars night, was hoping to win her first Best Actress Academy Award for her amazing work in The Wife.

For her possible moment in the sun, Close opted for a glittering gold long-sleeved Carolina Herrera gown and marching cape.

"I always try to keep my expectations low," Close told E! television, revealing that her gown weighs 19kg.