I cost Sundowns three points‚ says keeper Denis Onyango after bizarre own goal
Denis Onyango held up his hand at the end of Mamelodi Sundowns’ draw with Polokwane City on Tuesday and apologised for the goalkeeping clanger which cost his side two vital points in the championship chase.
The Uganda international‚ voted the top player on the continent just two years ago‚ candidly admitted he was struggling with confidence but insisted he would continue fighting to get better.
“It was a lapse of concentration. I take the blame because it was not the hardest of balls‚” he said afterwards.
He let a header from Salulani Phiri‚ on the stroke of half-time‚ slip out of his hands and then as he tried to recover it‚ it hit his back heel and trickled over his own line for a bizarre own goal.
The timing could not have been worse for Sundowns‚ who were 1-0 ahead and looking odds-on for a comfortable win.
But in the end they had to settle for a 1-1 draw‚ missing out on the chance to go top of the Premier Soccer League standings.
“Look‚ we all make mistakes. I think I’ve struggled since I came back from the knee injury.
“I’m struggling with confidence but I need to stick at it. I need to play and fight for my position.
“I cannot run away from the truth because I’ve made a couple of mistakes in the last games and I need to keep fighting.
“I’m a big boy‚ I need to take the punches and move on because the next game is against Wits and we must win.
“I cannot start sulking and worrying about the previous games.
“Sure everyone is disappointed in me because I cost the team three points. I could have done better but that’s how football goes.”
Sundowns meet Wits in a top of the table clash at Bidvest Stadium on Saturday. Sundowns trial the leaders by two points but have two games in hand.