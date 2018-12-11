Grooming: professional spa treatments for the gents to try

While some men prefer the privacy of their own home, sometimes a professional touch and feeling of pampering is just the thing to feel truly relaxed. The rise of grooming establishments that cater for male needs is breeding a generation of men that feel more comfortable to book into them. Many of these establishments are inspired by old-school barber shops: think sleek, neutral designs complemented by comfy, leather seating and lounge areas where men can relax with a glass of beer or whisky, all while seeking a signature facial or trim up.

The treatment: The 19th Hole, R560, Sorbet Man

Perfect for: The beard enthusiast

If your idea of selfcare is dedicating a few extra minutes to designing the beard of your dreams, then the 19th Hold treatment is right up your alley. This treatment mixes a bit of old-school grooming with new-school metrosexuality, and comprises a haircut and power manicure to neaten up all your edges. The real treat is the relaxing hot-towel shaving ritual that involves using facial massaging techniques when applying pre-shave products and a warm towel draped over the face to soften the beard before performing a close shave. sorbetman.co.za

The treatment: Six Man First-Class Treatment, 90 minutes, from R620

Perfect for: The man seeking total tension relief

You may not have realised that you’ve been carrying the year’s tension secretly on your shoulders but chances are that you have. This treatment targets the three main areas that carry the most tension: the back, the scalp, and the face (yes, that clenched jaw). It consists of a signature back massage that uses a combination of massage techniques, followed by a facial to rejuvenate and energise the skin. Lastly, an Indian head massage is performed to promote scalp circulation and a sense of wellbeing. sixskincare.com

The treatment: Men’s Executive Package, three hours, R2 380, Saxon Hotel & Spa

Perfect for: The discerning grooming enthusiast or those looking for a real splurge

Take a day out for a full grooming experience that will have you set for the entire festive season. Expect pampering from head to toe: this treatment targets the face-with a luxurious 60-minute facial, using rejuvenating La Prairie products -and the body- with a 60-minute deep tissue massage. The session is finished off by getting your facial hair under control with a tonic hot-towel shave. This one is definitely a splurge so you may want to add it to your Christmas wishlist. saxon.co.za

This article first appeared in print in the Sowetan S Mag December 2018 edition.