Local celeb #powercouples dish the tea on how to stay in love

The inhabitants of Celebville are not exactly known for being lucky in love, what with some of our favs seeming to be constantly hopping from one love interest to the next. However, many a pair in Mzansi’s spotlight are #couplegoals.

As Valentine’s Day approaches, we gathered relationship advice celebrity couples have dished out about the unique spice that keeps their relationships cooking, even after many years together.

Maybe you too can join the online ranks of #couplegoals by February 14 with these celebrity-approved tips.